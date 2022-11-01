UrduPoint.com

The Collins English Dictionary has named "permacrisis" as the UK's Word of the Year 2022 after picking among the likes of "partygate," "lawfare" and "quiet quitting."

"2022's Word of the Year is permacrisis, a term that perfectly embodies the dizzying sense of lurching from one unprecedented event to another, as we wonder bleakly what new horrors might be around the corner," it said.

Collins defines the word as "an extended period of instability and insecurity." It is one of this year's additions to the online dictionary that relate to the ongoing crises.

The word "partygate" emerged to refer to the political turbulence that gripped the United Kingdom after its then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was accused of holding illegal lockdown parties at his office.

"Lawfare" refers to the use of legal powers to intimidate or hinder an opponent. The arrival of "warm banks" followed the hike in energy prices and refers to heated spaces where people can wait out the cold.

"Quiet quitting" means doing no more work than one is contractually obliged to do. Meanwhile, the new adjective "Carolean" is derived from Carolus, the Latin for Charles, and denotes things related to the rule of the new British king, Charles III.

