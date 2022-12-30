Collision Between 2 Buses in Western Uganda Kills 6 People, Injures About 40 - Police

At least six people were killed and about 40 others were injured when two passenger buses collided in Uganda's western Rukiga district, Uganda police said on Friday.

"The territorial traffic police in Ntungamo has today 30.12.

2022 at about 0355/c (12:55 GMT) registered a fatal accident at Rwahi (after Satellite Hotel) along Ntungamo-Kabale road claiming lives of six people," the police said on social media.

About 40 of those injured, "whose particulars are yet to be established," were hospitalized, the police said. Both bus drivers died on the spot, according to the police.

The police named "reckless driving" as the possible cause of the accident.

About 20,000 traffic accidents happen across Uganda each year, resulting in over 2,000 deaths, according to the police.