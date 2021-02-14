Collision Between Bus, Truck Kills Over Dozen People in Southern India - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The Sunday morning collision between a bus and a truck left at least 13 people dead in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state, the ANI news agency reported.

The major road accident took place at 03:30 a.m.

local time (22:00 GMT on Saturday) near the Madarpur village in the state's Kurnool district.

According to ANI, all 13 people, including the bus driver, died on the spot, while four survivors were taken to a nearby hospital.

Several other media reported that 14 people were killed in the incident, including a child.