UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collision Between Minibus, Truck Leaves 23 People Dead In Northern Egypt - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Collision Between Minibus, Truck Leaves 23 People Dead in Northern Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) At least 23 people were killed after a truck and a minibus collided on Saturday on a highway near Port Said in northern Egypt, media reported on Saturday.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, according to Egypt's middle East news Agency (MENA).

This is the second major crash in Egypt in one day. Earlier on Saturday, six people were killed after a truck and a tourist bus collided on a highway in the Ain Sokhna area on the western shore of the Red Sea's Gulf of Suez. Two tourists from Malaysia and one from India were reportedly among those six killed.

Related Topics

India Accident Egypt Suez Malaysia Middle East Media From

Recent Stories

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

2 hours ago

Lebanese protest at new Prime Minister's home, dem ..

2 hours ago

Israel razed and seized 617 Palestinian structures ..

2 hours ago

Children drawing workshop from Jan 1st at Alhamra ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.