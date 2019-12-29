Collision Between Minibus, Truck Leaves 23 People Dead in Northern Egypt - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) At least 23 people were killed after a truck and a minibus collided on Saturday on a highway near Port Said in northern Egypt, media reported on Saturday.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, according to Egypt's middle East news Agency (MENA).

This is the second major crash in Egypt in one day. Earlier on Saturday, six people were killed after a truck and a tourist bus collided on a highway in the Ain Sokhna area on the western shore of the Red Sea's Gulf of Suez. Two tourists from Malaysia and one from India were reportedly among those six killed.