Collision Between Tourist Bus, Truck Leaves 6 People Dead in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Six people were killed after a truck and a tourist bus collided on Saturday on a highway in the Ain Sokhna area on the western shore of the Red Sea's Gulf of Suez in Egypt media reported.

According to the Sada El Balad news portal, three foreigners are among those six killed, while 24 others were injured.

The bus carried tourist passengers from India, Malaysia and China.

The cause of the accident was reportedly an explosion of a truck tire.