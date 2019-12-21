UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collision Between Truck, Bus Leaves 16 People Killed In Guatemala - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:48 PM

Collision Between Truck, Bus Leaves 16 People Killed in Guatemala - Reports

A total of 16 people were killed as a truck and a bus have collided on Saturday in Zacapa department of Guatemala, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) A total of 16 people were killed as a truck and a bus have collided on Saturday in Zacapa department of Guatemala, media reported.

According to Prensa Libre newspaper, the accident took place at about 09:20 GMT on Saturday.

According to the preliminary data, the accident occurred as a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a bus with more than 55 passengers on board.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Vehicle Zacapa Guatemala Media

Recent Stories

Finland to Repatriate 2 Children From Syrian Camp ..

2 minutes ago

Two die in Qilla Saif-Ullah clash

2 minutes ago

Govt not to pardon the corrupt: Governor

2 minutes ago

Uplift of liberated territory top priority of AJK ..

2 minutes ago

Security forces rendered sacrifices for peace in B ..

7 minutes ago

AJK leaders strongly condemn unprovoked firing by ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.