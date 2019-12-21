Collision Between Truck, Bus Leaves 16 People Killed in Guatemala - Reports

A total of 16 people were killed as a truck and a bus have collided on Saturday in Zacapa department of Guatemala, media reported

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) A total of 16 people were killed as a truck and a bus have collided on Saturday in Zacapa department of Guatemala media reported.

According to Prensa Libre newspaper, the accident took place at about 09:20 GMT on Saturday.

According to the preliminary data, the accident occurred as a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a bus with more than 55 passengers on board.