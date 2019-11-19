Collision of 3 Buses in Mexico Results in 11 People Killed, 25 More Injured - Reports

At least 11 people have been killed and 25 more injured as three buses collided in the state of Mexico, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) At least 11 people have been killed and 25 more injured as three buses collided in the state of Mexico, media reported.

The incident occurred on the Mexico City-Pachuca highway at 20:00 local time on Monday (02:00 GMT on Tuesday), the Milenio newspaper reported.

According to the media, the drivers of all the three of the buses fled the scene following the incident.

National Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente wrote on Twitter later in the day that firefighters, police and employees of the Mexican branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross were working on the scene.