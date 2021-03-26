UrduPoint.com
Collision Of Two Trains In Egypt Kills 32 People, Injures 66 Others - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Collision of Two Trains in Egypt Kills 32 People, Injures 66 Others - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The collision between two trains in Egypt's southern Sohag province on Friday killed at least 32 people and injured over 60 others, the Health Ministry said.

The incident happened in the city of Tahta.

"The collision of trains killed 32 people, injured 66," the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Health Minister Hala Zayed is on the way to Sohag to oversee the situation.

More Stories From World

