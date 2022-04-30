Colombia Accuses Venezuelan Army of Breaching Its Border - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) The Colombian Foreign Ministry has accused the Venezuelan Armed Forces of breaching the border in the northern part of the country.

"Servicemen of the Bolivarian National Guard have breached the airspace and invaded the territory of the country.

A military helicopter landed ... west of the internationally-recognized border, with the armed servicemen having been landed," the ministry said in a statement.

The incident took place in the department of Norte de Santander.

Colombia has firmly condemned the alleged violation of its national sovereignty.