Colombia Adopts New Terrorist Lists, Including Hezbollah Cells - President

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Colombia has adopted new lists of terrorists, which include members of Hezbollah and the Islamic State, also known as IS and banned in Russia, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced after a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Colombia has adopted lists of terrorist groups and individuals from the European Union and the US, which will allow timely detection of members of cells such as Hezbollah, Islamic State and Al Qaeda. We call for the harmonization of these databases between [our] countries," Duque wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Pompeo said on Twitter that he had a "great" meeting in Bogota on Monday with Duque and Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum.

The talks were dedicated to the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking in the region.

"We applaud the announcements of Colombia, Honduras, and Guatemala to designate #Iran-backed #Hizballah a terrorist organization. It and other transnational terrorist groups remain active in the region. The U.S. continues to rally international support to counter these threats," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Guatemala's new President Alejandro Giammattei announced that his country was planning to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization.

