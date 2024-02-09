Colombia and FARC dissident group announce peace talks

Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The Colombian government will hold fresh peace talks with one of the main dissident FARC guerrilla groups still active in the country, according to a document released Friday.

The group is under the control of former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) senior commander Ivan Marquez who helped negotiate a key 2016 peace deal before taking up arms again in 2019.

An 11-point document signed by both the government and the group, Segunda Marquetalia, announced the start of "dialogues leading to the signing of a peace agreement."

The parties also agreed to "immediately develop preliminary agreements to de-escalate the conflict.

"

Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, has sought to put an end to six decades of conflict between the country's security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

Since he took office in 2022, he has launched peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the most powerful FARC dissident group, the EMC.

When Marquez announced he was taking up arms again it struck a blow to the national peace process begun in 2016 which allowed 7,000 fighters with the most feared guerilla group in Latin America to return to civilian life.