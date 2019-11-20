Colombia Announces Closing Borders for 2 Days Amid Upcoming Protests

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Colombian Migration Office on Tuesday announced that all border checkpoints in the country would be closed until November 22 in the light of anticipated protests and rallies.

Nationwide rallies in Colombia are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

"From the midnight today till 5 a.m. [10:00 GMT] Friday morning, November 22, all land and river checkpoints of the country will be closed," the notification read.

The protests were initially planned to be a student rally, but the political opposition announced plans to hold a general strike that same day.

Fearing that Colombia might follow the scenarios that pushed several other Latin American countries into havoc recently, the incumbent government took certain preemptive measures.

President Ivan Duque has signed a decree authorizing local governments to use emergency means for ensuring order and safety during the protests, up to banning the possession of firearms, prohibiting the consumption and sale of alcohol, and imposing a curfew. Colombian army and police have also been tasked with preparing security operations.