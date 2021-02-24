UrduPoint.com
Colombia Approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine

Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

Colombia Approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Colombia has approved the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, drug regulator Invima announced.

The country has already approved Pfizer/BioNTech and Sinovac vaccines, which are used in the immunization campaign.

"Today, an emergency use authorization was granted to the vaccine developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca," Invima regulator tweeted on Tuesday.

The registration documents were submitted just four days ago, but the regulator noted that it maintains early contacts with various developers and has all the necessary data to decide on authorization.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Colombia has logged over 2.2 million coronavirus cases, including some 59,000 deaths.

More Stories From World

