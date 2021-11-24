Colombia Approves COVID-19 Booster Shots for Adults - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Colombia has approved booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the 18-49 age group, Colombian Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz Gomez said on Wednesday.

"Starting tomorrow, we begin gradual application of the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all Colombians aged 18-49. The video explains the process. This is essential reinforcement," the minister wrote on Twitter, attaching a video, in which he explains the process of vaccination.

Colombians will be able to receive a booster shot six months after receiving the second dose.

Earlier in November, the country's authorities approved COVID-19 boosters for all residents aged 50 and older. Gomez stressed that the current low incidence rates in Colombia did not exclude a new peak before the year's end. Gomez urged those who had not yet been vaccinated to do so.

So far, Colombia has administered over 53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 53% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Over 67% of the population has received at least one dose.