UrduPoint.com

Colombia Approves COVID-19 Booster Shots For Adults - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Colombia Approves COVID-19 Booster Shots for Adults - Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Colombia has approved booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the 18-49 age group, Colombian Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz Gomez said on Wednesday.

"Starting tomorrow, we begin gradual application of the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all Colombians aged 18-49. The video explains the process. This is essential reinforcement," the minister wrote on Twitter, attaching a video, in which he explains the process of vaccination.

Colombians will be able to receive a booster shot six months after receiving the second dose.

Earlier in November, the country's authorities approved COVID-19 boosters for all residents aged 50 and older. Gomez stressed that the current low incidence rates in Colombia did not exclude a new peak before the year's end. Gomez urged those who had not yet been vaccinated to do so.

So far, Colombia has administered over 53 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, which means about 53% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Over 67% of the population has received at least one dose.

Related Topics

Twitter Colombia November All Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

11 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

11 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.