Colombia Army: ELN Rebel Commander Dies Of Injuries After Strike

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:07 PM

Colombia army: ELN rebel commander dies of injuries after strike

One of the top commanders from the ELN guerilla group in Colombia died from injuries sustained in a bombing carried out by the military two weeks ago, the country's defense minister said Tuesday

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :One of the top commanders from the ELN guerilla group in Colombia died from injuries sustained in a bombing carried out by the military two weeks ago, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.

The rebel leader, who used the alias "Fabian" but whose real name is Ogli Angel Padilla Romero, was the target of a bombing around September 18 in the northwestern department of Choco, Diego Molano told reporters.

"He was found wounded yesterday (Monday), hidden under some bushes. He was very close to the place where the bombing took place," said Molano, adding that the militant died "this morning" in a hospital in the city of Cali.

