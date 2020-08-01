Colombia Arrests 234 in Massive Sweep Against Criminal, Militant Gangs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Colombia's police and armed forces have arrested 234 guerrillas and gangsters suspected of kidnaps and extortion in two massive operations spanning most of the country.

The defense ministry, the armed forces, the police and the chief prosecutor's office said in a joint statement that over 1,130 police officers and military personnel carried out 140 near-simultaneous searches in 26 regions.

Those detained include 17 members of a guerrilla group affiliated with the country's largest leftist insurgency ELN, as well as members of Los Pachenca, a criminal gang, and a powerful paramilitary group, called Clan del Golfo.