Colombia asks Venezuela to help quell border violence

El Aserrio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Colombia called on neighboring Venezuela Thursday to help tackle guerrillas blamed for a week of bloody violence that has displaced 40,000 people in the lawless border region.

"I've been in contact with the current Venezuelan government," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said, floating a "joint plan to eradicate armed gangs on the border."

Colombia is struggling to contain violence in the mountainous northeastern Catatumbo region, where a 5,800-strong leftist militia has targeted rival armed groups and their alleged sympathizers.

The National Liberation Army, or ELN, is trying to assert control over a swath of the border region that is home to plantations and trafficking routes which provide much of the world's cocaine.

The offensive has killed at least 80 people, while dozens more have been kidnapped and tens of thousands have been displaced, according to government and United Nations estimates.

The bodies of a baby and two young teens were among the bodies recovered from the region, according to Jorge Arturo Jimenez, Colombia's chief forensic officer.

The violence has plunged Colombia into one of its worst security crises in years while shattering government hopes of peacefully disarming one of the country's most powerful militias.

AFP journalists travelling in rebel-controled areas on Thursday saw armed ELN members openly guarding checkpoints.

Still, Petro's Venezuela gambit is fraught with potential pitfalls.

Colombia's intelligence agencies allege the ELN has long received backing and protection from Venezuela, with some of the group's leaders believed to live across the border.

And Petro's decision to engage with President Nicolas Maduro's government so soon after it was accused of stealing another election from the democratic opposition is likely to provoke anger.

For its part, Venezuela has accused Colombia of providing "shelter" to leaders of the Tren de Aragua -- one of Venezuela's biggest gangs, with an estimated 5,000 members operating across Latin America.

The group engages in migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, kidnappings and racketeering and has been targeted by President Donald Trump for inclusion on the US list of terror groups.