Colombia Asks Venezuela To Help Quell Border Violence
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM
El Aserrio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Colombia called on neighboring Venezuela Thursday to help tackle guerrillas blamed for a week of bloody violence that has displaced 40,000 people in the lawless border region.
"I've been in contact with the current Venezuelan government," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said, floating a "joint plan to eradicate armed gangs on the border."
Colombia is struggling to contain violence in the mountainous northeastern Catatumbo region, where a 5,800-strong leftist militia has targeted rival armed groups and their alleged sympathizers.
The National Liberation Army, or ELN, is trying to assert control over a swath of the border region that is home to plantations and trafficking routes which provide much of the world's cocaine.
The offensive has killed at least 80 people, while dozens more have been kidnapped and tens of thousands have been displaced, according to government and United Nations estimates.
The bodies of a baby and two young teens were among the bodies recovered from the region, according to Jorge Arturo Jimenez, Colombia's chief forensic officer.
The violence has plunged Colombia into one of its worst security crises in years while shattering government hopes of peacefully disarming one of the country's most powerful militias.
AFP journalists travelling in rebel-controled areas on Thursday saw armed ELN members openly guarding checkpoints.
Still, Petro's Venezuela gambit is fraught with potential pitfalls.
Colombia's intelligence agencies allege the ELN has long received backing and protection from Venezuela, with some of the group's leaders believed to live across the border.
And Petro's decision to engage with President Nicolas Maduro's government so soon after it was accused of stealing another election from the democratic opposition is likely to provoke anger.
For its part, Venezuela has accused Colombia of providing "shelter" to leaders of the Tren de Aragua -- one of Venezuela's biggest gangs, with an estimated 5,000 members operating across Latin America.
The group engages in migrant smuggling, drug trafficking, kidnappings and racketeering and has been targeted by President Donald Trump for inclusion on the US list of terror groups.
Recent Stories
Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..
Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges
Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..
UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council
SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant
653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
More Stories From World
-
Man Utd should never get used to losing, says Fernandes5 minutes ago
-
Colombia asks Venezuela to help quell border violence5 minutes ago
-
Red herring: Why Trump wrongly blames a fish for LA wildfires5 minutes ago
-
Fire-hit California frets over Trump's funding threats15 minutes ago
-
Ice in the sky: Thailand's fight against air pollution15 minutes ago
-
Fear in US border city as Trump launches immigration overhaul15 minutes ago
-
Mexico troops set up migrant shelters for Trump deportees15 minutes ago
-
'Get them out': freed Belarus prisoners fear for those still inside25 minutes ago
-
Wembanyama dazzles Paris crowd as he leads Spurs to easy win25 minutes ago
-
Djokovic retires hurt to send Zverev into Australian Open final35 minutes ago
-
Djokovic's faltering pursuit of record 25th Slam title35 minutes ago
-
Barca hoping to end torrid Liga form against improving Valencia35 minutes ago