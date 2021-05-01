(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Colombian government is expecting Russia's request of an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, as the procedure has already been clarified to the Russian side, Colombian Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz said on Friday.

"We expect that they will request an emergency use authorization ...

the procedure was explained to them," Ruiz said in a statement released by the ministry.

The sides have already had several discussions on the matter, but the Colombian drug regulator Invima has still not received Moscow's request, the minister said.

The Latin American nation currently uses the coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinovac to immunize its population. The national vaccination campaign has so far administered some 4.7 million doses.