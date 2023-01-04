Colombia backtracks on ceasefire announcement

(@FahadShabbir)

Bogot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Colombian government said Wednesday it was suspending a ceasefire it had announced with the ELN armed group, which denied agreeing to any such truce.

The reversal dampened hopes for an imminent end to decades of violence that have continued to plague the South American country despite a 2016 peace pact that led to the disarmament of the FARC guerrilla group.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro had declared on New Year's Eve that a temporary truce had been agreed with the country's five largest armed groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN), from January 1 to June 30.

The government subsequently said the ceasefire, hailed by the international community, would be monitored by the United Nations, Colombia's human rights ombudsman and the Catholic Church.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it "brings renewed hope for comprehensive peace to the Colombian people as the New Year dawns."