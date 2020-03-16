UrduPoint.com
Colombia Bars Foreigners From Entering Country Due To COVID-19 - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter Colombia from Monday on, Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Sunday.

"From March 16, entry into the country of foreigners and non-residents of Colombia is restricted," Duque tweeted.

Colombian citizens and legal residents would still be able to come back to the country but would have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

According to the health authorities, Colombia has so far confirmed 22 COVID-19 cases on its soil.

