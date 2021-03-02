Colombia Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Get Vaccine Via COVAX Facility

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) A batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has arrived in Colombia on Monday via the COVAX global distribution facility, making it the first recipient on the continent and the second to Ghana globally.

"A DHL flight brought to Colombia 117,000 vaccine doses from the Pfizer pharmaceutical company, acquired via the COVAX facility.

This will help Colombia to advance the implementation of its national COVID-19 vaccination plan," the Colombian Presidency said on Twitter.

Colombia expects to receive a total of 20 million doses via COVAX and 61.5 million doses from various producers overall throughout this year.

The Colombian vaccination campaign began on February 17, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Over 114,000 people have received at least one dose, as of Monday.