Colombia Boosting Coronavirus Measures Amid Spike in Infections - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Colombia is introducing new coronavirus restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 in areas where intensive care units (ICUs) are overcrowded, W Radio Colombia reports citing an Interior and Health Ministry release.

Starting from Monday, April 19, new curfews and movement restrictions will be enforced in cities and regions where ICU occupancy is at over 50 percent. The new regulations will run until May 3, according to W Radio Colombia.

Earlier on Monday, Colombia registered a record daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths: 420 fatalities were confirmed over a 24-hour period.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Colombia stands at over 2.6 million, while the country's COVID-19 death toll is at over 68,700.