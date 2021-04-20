UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Boosting Coronavirus Measures Amid Spike In Infections - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 06:00 AM

Colombia Boosting Coronavirus Measures Amid Spike in Infections - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Colombia is introducing new coronavirus restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 in areas where intensive care units (ICUs) are overcrowded, W Radio Colombia reports citing an Interior and Health Ministry release.

Starting from Monday, April 19, new curfews and movement restrictions will be enforced in cities and regions where ICU occupancy is at over 50 percent. The new regulations will run until May 3, according to W Radio Colombia.

Earlier on Monday, Colombia registered a record daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths: 420 fatalities were confirmed over a 24-hour period.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Colombia stands at over 2.6 million, while the country's COVID-19 death toll is at over 68,700.

Related Topics

Colombia April May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review cons ..

3 hours ago

UAE expresses sympathy with Egypt over Qalyubia tr ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leads discussions in first epis ..

7 hours ago

Community Development Department holds retreat to ..

7 hours ago

Ex-Wales scrum-half Peel back to Scarlets as coach ..

5 hours ago

Tokyo Authorities May Request State of Emergency O ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.