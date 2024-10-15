Colombia Boosts Security For Biodiversity Meet After Rebel Threats
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Colombia said Monday it has strengthened security around the city of Cali, which hosts a global biodiversity summit starting next week, following threats from a guerrilla group at war with the government.
Over the weekend, the EMC rebel group urged delegations not to attend the COP16 meeting after the guerrillas were targeted in a military offensive in the southwestern Cauca department, where they are active.
In fighting that followed the raid, at least 20 people were wounded in the village of El Plateado.
Defense Deputy Minister Daniela Gomez told El Tiempo newspaper that authorities have assessed "the possibility of reprisals by organized armed groups" and the "presence of the public forces has been strengthened to deal with this situation."
Cali, the nearest big city to the EMC-dominated territory, will host the COP16 conference from October 21 to November 1.
Some 12,000 delegates from around the world are expected to attend.
They would include more than 100 environment ministers and 14 heads of state, including Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, according to the government in Bogota.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro insisted over the weekend that "the security of COP16 is guaranteed.
"
A dissident faction of the disbanded FARC guerilla group, the EMC had previously threatened the summit, saying in July the meeting "will fail even if they militarize the city with gringos (Americans)."
It later declared a truce.
But the weekend offensive unleashed a new wave of violence, with Petro authorizing the bombing of guerrillas in response to a rebel attack with drones.
Some 3,500 EMC members are estimated to be active, involved in the drug trade and illegal mining, and fighting both the military and other groups competing for trafficking routes and territory.
Some 11,000 Colombian police and soldiers as well as UN security personnel have been deployed around Cali.
Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder said US officers are already on the scene to provide their Colombian counterparts with technical assistance and "reinforce counterterrorism capabilities."
Petro has sought to resolve Colombia's armed conflict with the EMC and other groups through negotiations.
But Ivan Mordisco, the main EMC representative in the Cauca department, abandoned the talks in April.
Recent Stories
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi
Solar System Training Program started in AJK
Social Security commissioner directs better medical facilities to workers
Commissioner directs all DCs to eliminate encroachments causing traffic congesti ..
More Stories From World
-
Germany into Nations League quarters, France and Italy win2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of colonialism; urges peaceful se ..42 minutes ago
-
Reoxygenating oceans: startups lead the way in Baltic Sea51 minutes ago
-
NASA launches probe to study if life possible on icy Jupiter moon7 hours ago
-
Leweling rockets Germany past Dutch and into Nations League quarterfinals7 hours ago
-
Google signs nuclear power deal with startup Kairos7 hours ago
-
Ex-Stasi officer jailed over 1974 Berlin border killing7 hours ago
-
Russia could be able to attack NATO by 2030: German intelligence7 hours ago
-
Iran says 'no grounds' for indirect talks with US7 hours ago
-
Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifier in Libya after 'inhumane treatment'7 hours ago
-
Football leagues, unions file EU complaint against FIFA in calendar dispute7 hours ago
-
India and Canada expel top envoys in Sikh separatist killing row7 hours ago