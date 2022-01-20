Colombia car bomb kills one, injures four

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bogota, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :A car bomb detonated in Colombia overnight outside government offices and the seat of a human rights body, killing one person and wounding four near the Venezuelan border, authorities said Thursday.

The army in a statement blamed the late-night attack in Saravena, an area with a strong military presence, on dissidents of the FARC guerilla group who rejected a 2016 peace deal.

The explosion killed a security guard and injured four other people, who were taken to hospital. No further information was provided about them.

The blast also damaged private buildings, the army statement said.

The region in which the attack took place is one of the hardest-hit by a wave of violence plaguing Colombia in the aftermath of a 2016 peace pact that disarmed the FARC and officially ended decades of conflict.