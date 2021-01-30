UrduPoint.com
Colombia Completes Talks With Moderna, Sinovac On Vaccine Deliveries - President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Colombia Completes Talks With Moderna, Sinovac on Vaccine Deliveries - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The Colombian authorities have completed the negotiations with US pharmaceutical company Moderna and Chinese company Sinovac on deliveries of their vaccines against COVID-19 to the South American nation, President Ivan Duque said.

"I want to inform all Colombians that we have completed the new negotiations with pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Sinovac to purchase more vaccines against COVID-19. Thus, we have enough doses for immunization of 35,250,000 our compatriots," Duque said on Twitter.

According to him, thanks to these two bilateral talks and the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility, Colombia was able to purchase 61.5 million doses of vaccines. The head of state added that mass vaccination campaign will begin in the country on February 20. It is planned to vaccinate one million citizens in the first quarter of the year.

Colombia has confirmed over two million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 53,000 fatalities.

