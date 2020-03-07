UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus Disease

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Colombia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Disease

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Colombia registered its first case of coronavirus on Friday in a 19-year-old woman who contracted the COVID-19 disease in Italy, the Health Ministry said.

"The citizen, who returned from Milan, Italy, showed symptoms and contacted medical services who took samples for a relevant analysis.

After this, the National Institute of Health confirmed the tests were positive," the statement read.

Colombia is the latest Latin American nation to confirm a case of the COVID-19 coronavirus after Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Brazil, Chile and Peru detected cases of the potentially deadly respiratory disease.

Related Topics

Milan Argentina Italy Ecuador Brazil Peru Chile Costa Rica Colombia Mexico Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

3 hours ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

3 hours ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

3 hours ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

3 hours ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.