Colombia Confirms First Case of Coronavirus Disease

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Colombia registered its first case of coronavirus on Friday in a 19-year-old woman who contracted the COVID-19 disease in Italy, the Health Ministry said.

"The citizen, who returned from Milan, Italy, showed symptoms and contacted medical services who took samples for a relevant analysis.

After this, the National Institute of Health confirmed the tests were positive," the statement read.

Colombia is the latest Latin American nation to confirm a case of the COVID-19 coronavirus after Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Brazil, Chile and Peru detected cases of the potentially deadly respiratory disease.