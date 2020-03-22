Colombia Confirms First Death From COVID-19 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Colombia, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.

In a leaflet published on Twitter, the Health Ministry stated one fatality and three recoveries among the total of 210 cases verified in the country so far.

"We confirmed 14 cases of coronavirus in Colombia. The diagnosed patients are in Bogota (6), Barranquilla (2), Cartagena (2), Chaa (1), Guarne (1), Itagui (1) and Medellin (1), accounting for a total of 210 in the country," the ministry said in an accompanying statement.