Colombia Creates Special Unit To Fight Drug Trafficking In Country's Southwest - President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:50 AM

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Colombian authorities have created a special military unit to fight drug trafficking in the southwestern part of the country, President Ivan Duque said.

"This unit has been created to fight the biggest threat faced by Colombia and the [southwestern] Department of Cauca, which is drug trafficking," Duque said, as quoted by the presidential administration.

The Colombian president said that Bogota would not tolerate drug trafficking in the country anymore.

Colombia is one of the world's leading producers of cocaine. According to Duque, the authorities destroyed more than 100,000 hectares of drug plants as well as seized record 434.7 tonnes of cocaine in 2019.

