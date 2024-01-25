Open Menu

Colombia Declares Emergency Over Raging Forest Fires

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Colombia declares emergency over raging forest fires

Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Colombia has declared a state of emergency in two regions as dozens of forest fires burned wide swathes of the country and left the capital choking on smoke during record temperatures linked with the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Colombia has already extinguished hundreds of fires this month, but 25 continue to burn, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) on Wednesday.

In the departments of Santander and Cundinamarca -- where the capital Bogota is located -- the fires have consumed about 600 hectares (1,483 acres) of forest and states of emergency were declared.

The emergency measures free up funds to "quickly address the negative impact on the department's natural resources," said Cundinamarca Governor Jorge Emilio Rey.

More than half of the country's municipalities have been put on "red alert" over the threat of the fires, with the areas around the capital hit hard.

White columns of smoke billowed from the mountains surrounding Bogota on Wednesday, with people in the commercial district seen masking up against the thick haze and ash.

"Because of the burning of the hills, all the smoke is coming to this side, and it is affecting us a lot," said 62-year-old driver Hector Rafael Escudero.

President Gustavo Petro said global warming was aggravating the El Nino weather -- a phenomenon typically associated with increased temperatures worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

"This may be the hottest year in the history of mankind," he said, calling on "every mayor, every governor and the national government" to prioritize water supplies.

Nine towns in the north, center and east of Colombia posted record temperatures Tuesday of up to 40.4 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit).

Related Topics

Weather World Governor Water Drought Driver Alert Bogota Santander Colombia May All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

40 minutes ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

42 minutes ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

55 minutes ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

1 hour ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

15 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

15 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From World