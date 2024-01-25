Colombia declares emergency over raging forest fires

Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Colombia has declared a state of emergency in two regions as dozens of forest fires burned wide swathes of the country and left the capital choking on smoke during record temperatures linked with the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Colombia has already extinguished hundreds of fires this month, but 25 continue to burn, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) on Wednesday.

In the departments of Santander and Cundinamarca -- where the capital Bogota is located -- the fires have consumed about 600 hectares (1,483 acres) of forest and states of emergency were declared.

The emergency measures free up funds to "quickly address the negative impact on the department's natural resources," said Cundinamarca Governor Jorge Emilio Rey.

More than half of the country's municipalities have been put on "red alert" over the threat of the fires, with the areas around the capital hit hard.

White columns of smoke billowed from the mountains surrounding Bogota on Wednesday, with people in the commercial district seen masking up against the thick haze and ash.

"Because of the burning of the hills, all the smoke is coming to this side, and it is affecting us a lot," said 62-year-old driver Hector Rafael Escudero.

President Gustavo Petro said global warming was aggravating the El Nino weather -- a phenomenon typically associated with increased temperatures worldwide, drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere.

"This may be the hottest year in the history of mankind," he said, calling on "every mayor, every governor and the national government" to prioritize water supplies.

Nine towns in the north, center and east of Colombia posted record temperatures Tuesday of up to 40.4 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit).