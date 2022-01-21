UrduPoint.com

Colombia Defense Minister Announces Reward For Information On Saravena Attack Mastermind

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Colombia Defense Minister Announces Reward for Information on Saravena Attack Mastermind

Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano announced on Friday a reward of one billion peso ($250,000) for information on Antonio Medina, the alleged orchestrator of the terrorist act in the North-East of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano announced on Friday a reward of one billion peso ($250,000) for information on Antonio Medina, the alleged orchestrator of the terrorist act in the North-East of the country.

On January 19, the terrorist attack with an explosive-laden car was committed in Colombia's Saravena near the� Colombian Agricultural Institute's facilities.

"We announce the reward of one billion peso for information concerning Antonio Medina, the alleged orchestrator of the explosion, and the leader of the dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia," Molano tweeted on Friday.

The explosion killed the Institute's security guard, and wounded twenty other persons.�The military has condemned the terrorist act.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after a disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party. Nevertheless, in August 2019, former FARC leader Ivan Marquez declared his return to the armed struggle. �

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Car Medina Colombia January August 2017 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each o ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each other on Oct 23

28 minutes ago
 England to host Ivory Coast as part of World Cup b ..

England to host Ivory Coast as part of World Cup build-up

28 seconds ago
 Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

32 seconds ago
 Enhanced awareness on behavior change crucial to p ..

Enhanced awareness on behavior change crucial to protect animals' rights: Speake ..

9 minutes ago
 Cambodia support Beijing Winter Olympics, opposes ..

Cambodia support Beijing Winter Olympics, opposes politicization of sports

9 minutes ago
 Education essential for every human being: Parliam ..

Education essential for every human being: Parliamentary Secretary

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.