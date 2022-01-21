Colombia Defense Minister Announces Reward for Information on Saravena Attack Mastermind

Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano announced on Friday a reward of one billion peso ($250,000) for information on Antonio Medina, the alleged orchestrator of the terrorist act in the North-East of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Colombia's Defense Minister Diego Molano announced on Friday a reward of one billion peso ($250,000) for information on Antonio Medina, the alleged orchestrator of the terrorist act in the North-East of the country.

On January 19, the terrorist attack with an explosive-laden car was committed in Colombia's Saravena near the� Colombian Agricultural Institute's facilities.

"We announce the reward of one billion peso for information concerning Antonio Medina, the alleged orchestrator of the explosion, and the leader of the dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia," Molano tweeted on Friday.

The explosion killed the Institute's security guard, and wounded twenty other persons.�The military has condemned the terrorist act.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) was created in 1964 as a left-wing armed force operating against the Colombian government. In 2017, after a disarmament process, it became the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force political party. Nevertheless, in August 2019, former FARC leader Ivan Marquez declared his return to the armed struggle. �