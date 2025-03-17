Colombia Defense Minister Vows 'full Force' Against Guerrillas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Colombia's defense minister on Sunday told AFP that the military would meet a leftist insurgency near the Venezuelan border with "full force," vowing to reassert territorial control as soon as possible.
Newly appointed minister Pedro Sanchez said in an interview that the threat from the ELN guerrilla group "will be met with the legitimate full force of the state, to defend Colombians."
ELN guerrillas currently control a swathe of land near the Venezuelan border, where fighting has displaced about 56,000 people.
In a recent interview with AFP, ELN commanders vowed to repel a government counteroffensive and said years of "total peace" risk turning into "total war.
"
Sanchez dismissed the ELN as a "narco-criminal group" and vowed they would be met with "full force."
He also pledged to retake a major coca-growing region in the south of the country, a virtual microstate run by the Estado Mayor Central (Central General Staff).
Sanchez admitted retaking territory was a "wicked problem," but said it would be achieved.
"We're going to have to make a lot of sacrifice, we're even going to have tears, but in the end, we're going to achieve it."
Recent Stories
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
More Stories From World
-
Andreeva, 17, tops world No. 1 Sabalenka for Indian Wells title50 seconds ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback56 seconds ago
-
Colombia defense minister vows 'full force' against guerrillas1 minute ago
-
Ovechkin set to achieve the 'impossible'11 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results7 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Marquez show rolls on with Marc beating Alex in Argentina7 hours ago
-
Rangers stun Celtic in five-goal Old Firm thriller8 hours ago
-
Marc Marquez wins Argentina MotoGP to maintain perfect start8 hours ago
-
Olympic badminton champion An Se-young wins All England Open8 hours ago
-
Ayuso seals Tirreno-Adriatico as Milan claims final sprint stage8 hours ago
-
American Jorgenson defends Paris-Nice title8 hours ago