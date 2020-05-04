UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Denies Involvement In Failed Boat Invasion Of Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 06:40 AM

Colombia Denies Involvement in Failed Boat Invasion of Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Colombia is rejecting Venezuela's claims that it was involved in the failed boat invasion on Sunday, Colombia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The Foreign Ministry, on behalf of the National Government, rejects the claims that have been made by the dictatorial regime of [Venezuelan President] Nicolas Maduro trying to blame our country for alleged destabilization events," the ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry claimed that the Venezuelan government is trying to deflect attention from the real problems in Venezuela, from the "internal crisis" it is facing.

The Venezuelan military was on a heightened level of alert on Sunday after foiling a pre-dawn boat attack by armed men described by the government as Colombian militants.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the attackers tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on high-speed boats. Eight militants were killed and two others were captured, one of them was an agent of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Reverol said.

The Venezuelan Defense Ministry said it had seized weapons similar to those used in a failed coup attempt on April 30. The military searched the sea bottom near the beach where the attack took place for more weapons after one of the boats capsized.

Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik that the attempted boat invasion was organized in order to bring weapons to Venezuela to be later used to destabilize the situation in the country and stage a coup.

"It is widely known, and several media have reported on this multiple times, that in areas bordering Venezuela special military training camps are operating where they train militants, including former Venezuelan servicemen, deserters, who gave in for the promised 10,000 Dollars.

However, instead of a generous reward for their betrayal they were recruited, convinced that now they need to free their homeland from dictatorship," Melik-Bagdasarov explained.

The Russian ambassador told Sputnik that the United States supports the armed groups that organize various acts of sabotage and terror in Venezuela.

"On the night of May 3, the Venezuelan security forces stopped another attempt to illegally import into the Venezuelan territory a batch of weapons used to organize terrorist attacks, various sabotage acts, and destabilize the situation in order to overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela led by Nicolas Maduro. So who are these criminals who staged another coup attempt?" Melik-Bagdasarov said, adding that "it is such mercenaries - the products of a factory of terror and murder, fostered with the support of the US - that comprise such armed groups, one of which was neutralized today."

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most of Western countries have endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and other nations have supported Maduro.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist National Assembly Militants Import Russia Turkey China Guaira Alert Caracas United States Colombia Venezuela January April May Criminals Sunday 2019 Dictator Media From Government

Recent Stories

More than three people from same family can travel ..

4 hours ago

Saad al-Hariri supports Higher Committee of Human ..

4 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality ensures compliance wit ..

4 hours ago

Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donat ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Supre ..

5 hours ago

Hackathon winning team’s solution seeks to help ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.