Colombia Denies UN Claims Of 20,000 Bodies At Bogota Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Colombian authorities on Friday denied a United Nations report claiming that the bodies of 20,000 people who were forcibly disappeared over decades of conflict were being kept at Bogota airport.
On Thursday, the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances stated that "thousands of unidentified bodies lie in poorly managed cemeteries or storage facilities", citing "a hangar at Bogota airport where around 20,000 unidentified bodies are currently stored."
Bogota Mayor Carlos Fernando Galan denied the report, which followed a visit by a UN delegation to Colombia, and asked the UN to substantiate its claims.
Isabelita Mercado, senior advisor on peace and reconciliation at Bogota town hall, told the W station the city's cemeteries held the bodies of around 5,500 unidentified missing people or people who had been identified but whose bodies have not been claimed.
The UN said its report was based on information it had received from local authorities but didn't say which ones.
A press officer did not respond to AFP's requests for comment.
The UN's special envoy to Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, also questioned the report.
He told Noticias Caracol news channel that its authors did "not represent any United Nations entity" and asked them to "clarify" the report and possibly "rectify" it.
The Search Unit for Persons Reported Missing, which is in charge of locating and identifying the thousands of people who disappeared over the course of six decades of conflict, said it had "no information" on the existence of a "site of forensic interest" near the airport.
The organization has counted more than 104,000 people who went missing during the conflict between security forces, guerrillas, paramilitaries and drug cartels which began in the 1960s.
The biggest guerrilla group, FARC, laid down arms after signing a peace deal in 2016 but a handful of armed groups remain active in the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From World
-
Biden eyes preemptive pardons as Trump plots revenge: reports24 seconds ago
-
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street38 seconds ago
-
Zelensky slams Putin after Russian strikes kill 1247 seconds ago
-
Georgia police fire water cannons at pro-EU protesters50 seconds ago
-
Political storm clouds Macron's Notre Dame glory11 minutes ago
-
Murisier pips Odermatt for Beaver Creek World Cup downhill win21 minutes ago
-
Hague court lays fresh charges against ex-Kosovo leader Thaci21 minutes ago
-
Bethell, Duckett miss tons but England in control of second NZ Test31 minutes ago
-
Pope looks to his legacy in creating 21 new cardinals31 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results8 hours ago
-
Inter beat Parma to close in on Serie A leaders Napoli8 hours ago