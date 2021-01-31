UrduPoint.com
Colombia Detects Brazilian Strain Of Coronavirus For First Time - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Colombia Detects Brazilian Strain of Coronavirus for First Time - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Columbia has detected its first case of the Brazilian strain of the novel coronavirus, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

The B.1.1.28.1 strain of the coronavirus, also known as P1, was first detected in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro in late December.

"We confirm the presence of the P1 strain in a patient from Tabatinga ... who was treated at the hospital in Leticia. This is a woman aged 24, with dual nationality, who was in isolation at home and has already recovered," the ministry tweeted.

On Wednesday, Colombian President Ivan Duque suspended air traffic with Brazil and introduced mandatory quarantine for those who arrived between January 18 and January 27 to avoid the spread of new strains if the coronavirus.

