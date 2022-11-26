UrduPoint.com

Colombia, ELN Invite Seven Countries To Accompany Peace Process

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Colombia, ELN Invite Seven Countries to Accompany Peace Process

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Participants in the talks between the Colombian authorities and the radical left-wing armed group National Liberation Army (ELN) have called on Brazil, Chile and Mexico to act as guarantors of the agreements.

At the same time, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain have been invited to accompany the negotiation process, according to a statement from the participants in the talks, read out on Friday at a press conference in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

In addition, a request was voiced to the United States regarding US willingness to participate in the peace process.

ELN is Colombia's second-largest rebel group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The Colombian government and several other countries and organizations, including the United States and the European Union, have designated ELN as a terrorist organization.

In August, Colombian President Gustavo Petro suspended arrest warrants for chief ELN negotiators.

Earlier this week, negotiators from the Colombian government and ELN started fresh peace talks in Caracas. According to the Colombian government, the negotiations will rotate among the guarantor states (Venezuela, Cuba and Norway).

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Norway European Union Germany Same Caracas Spain Brazil Chile United States Switzerland Sweden Colombia Cuba Mexico Venezuela August From Government

Recent Stories

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

5 hours ago
 Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to ..

Austin, German Counterpart Discuss Joint Effort to Support Ukraine - Pentagon

5 hours ago
 US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for ..

US Senate to Hold Hearing for Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia Next Week ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ..

Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation for peace, to ward off aggression: Prime Mi ..

5 hours ago
 Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

5 hours ago
 Giroud ready to tower above French giants

Giroud ready to tower above French giants

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.