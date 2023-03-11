UrduPoint.com

Colombia, ELN Rebels Declare Mutual Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 03:40 AM

Colombia, ELN Rebels Declare Mutual Ceasefire

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) A Colombian governmental delegation and a delegation of the rebel National Liberation Army (ELN) announced a ceasefire after talks in Mexico, provided that there is a mutual cessation of offensive operations.

"The National Government and the National Liberation Army declare the beginning of an agreement on a ceasefire and a peaceful dialogue ... subject to the mutual cessation of offensive actions and the preservation of defensive ones, with verification and monitoring mechanisms," the agreement between the two delegations, read out at the conclusion of the Friday talks, says.

During the negotiations in Mexico, the parties to the Colombian conflict also agreed on and signed a new near-, medium- and long term-agenda for the peace process.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday, closing the negotiations, that Mexico was celebrating its contribution to peace in Colombia by hosting the talks between the government of President Gustavo Petro and ELN.

The Colombian government and ELN rebels wrapped up three weeks of peace talks in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in December, but no truce was signed. Following the talks in Mexico, the two sides are set to hold more negotiations in Cuba.

ELN is Colombia's second-largest rebel group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The Colombian government and several other countries and organizations, including the United States and the European Union, have designated ELN as a terrorist organization. The government of Gustavo Petro seeks to achieve peace with the ELN guerrillas and other armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army European Union Caracas United States Colombia Cuba Mexico December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

57 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

3 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

4 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

4 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.