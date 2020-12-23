UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Expelled 2 Russian Diplomats Based On US, UK Intelligence - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Colombia Expelled 2 Russian Diplomats Based on US, UK Intelligence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Colombian government has decided to expel two Russian diplomats over alleged intelligence activities based on information obtained from US and UK intelligence services, El Tiempo newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the Colombian intelligence.

On Tuesday, El Tiempo reported, citing sources in the Colombian government, that two Russian diplomats were expelled over suspected intelligence activities. According to the sources, the Russian diplomats recruited informants in the city of Cali. They were allegedly engaged in both military and economic espionage, showing interest in classified information about the mining industry.

According to the newspaper, US and UK intelligence agencies allegedly initially drew attention to the increased flow of encrypted messages from Colombia. The evidence presented by these special services then became key for the government of President Ivan Duque to decide on a diplomatic demarche.

Earlier on Wednesday, in response to the move by Bogota, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared personae non gratae two employees of the Colombian Embassy in Moscow.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in foreign nations' internal affairs and democratic processes as groundless.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Cali Bogota United Kingdom Colombia From Government Industry

Recent Stories

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

36 minutes ago

DC for improving traffic control system, removal o ..

28 minutes ago

Opposition should avoid holding public meetings du ..

28 minutes ago

Pelosi Calls on Trump to Pressure Republican Leade ..

42 minutes ago

Dense fog likely to prevail in Capital: Spokesman ..

43 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs strict monitoring of develo ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.