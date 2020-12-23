Colombia Expelled 2 Russian Diplomats Based on US, UK Intelligence - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Colombian government has decided to expel two Russian diplomats over alleged intelligence activities based on information obtained from US and UK intelligence services, El Tiempo newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the Colombian intelligence.

On Tuesday, El Tiempo reported, citing sources in the Colombian government, that two Russian diplomats were expelled over suspected intelligence activities. According to the sources, the Russian diplomats recruited informants in the city of Cali. They were allegedly engaged in both military and economic espionage, showing interest in classified information about the mining industry.

According to the newspaper, US and UK intelligence agencies allegedly initially drew attention to the increased flow of encrypted messages from Colombia. The evidence presented by these special services then became key for the government of President Ivan Duque to decide on a diplomatic demarche.

Earlier on Wednesday, in response to the move by Bogota, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared personae non gratae two employees of the Colombian Embassy in Moscow.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected accusations of meddling in foreign nations' internal affairs and democratic processes as groundless.