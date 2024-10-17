Colombia Extends Cease-fire With Former FARC Members For 6 Months
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A bilateral cease-fire between the Colombian government and former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has been extended for 6 months following negotiations, the two sides said Wednesday.
A decree signed Oct. 15 by Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed that the bilateral cease-fire would remain in place until April 15, 2025.
The new six-month cease-fire agreement was reached after a sixth round of talks between the government’s peace delegation and representatives of FARC's umbrella group, Estado Mayor Central (EMC).
A joint statement issued after the agreement was signed noted that the cease-fire would be reviewed every three months and the process would be continuously monitored.
It highlighted the importance of adhering to terms agreed upon during negotiations, stressing that the success of the peace process, regional transformations and changes to illegal economies may depend on future cease-fire targets that could be established.
Due to internal divisions within the EMC, the cease-fire was negotiated with three different factions of the group, known by the aliases "Calarca Cordoba Alexander Mendoza," "Commander Gentil Duarte" and "Commander Jorge Suarez Briceno."
