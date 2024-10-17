Open Menu

Colombia Extends Cease-fire With Former FARC Members For 6 Months

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Colombia extends cease-fire with former FARC members for 6 months

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A bilateral cease-fire between the Colombian government and former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has been extended for 6 months following negotiations, the two sides said Wednesday.

A decree signed Oct. 15 by Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed that the bilateral cease-fire would remain in place until April 15, 2025.

The new six-month cease-fire agreement was reached after a sixth round of talks between the government’s peace delegation and representatives of FARC's umbrella group, Estado Mayor Central (EMC).

A joint statement issued after the agreement was signed noted that the cease-fire would be reviewed every three months and the process would be continuously monitored.

It highlighted the importance of adhering to terms agreed upon during negotiations, stressing that the success of the peace process, regional transformations and changes to illegal economies may depend on future cease-fire targets that could be established.

Due to internal divisions within the EMC, the cease-fire was negotiated with three different factions of the group, known by the aliases "Calarca Cordoba Alexander Mendoza," "Commander Gentil Duarte" and "Commander Jorge Suarez Briceno."

Related Topics

Mendoza Cordoba Colombia April May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

33 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

12 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

12 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

12 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

12 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

12 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

12 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

12 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

12 hours ago

More Stories From World