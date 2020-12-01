UrduPoint.com
Colombia Extends Closure Of Land, River Borders Until January 16 - Authority

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:00 PM

Colombia will extend the closure of land and river borders until January 16, 2021, to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the national migration authority has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Colombia will extend the closure of land and river borders until January 16, 2021, to control the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the national migration authority has said.

"In accordance with the provisions of decree 1550 of November 28, 2020, the closure of all land and river crossings of the country will be extended until January 16, 2021, while the maritime borders will be open from the midnight," Migration Colombia said in a statement on Monday.

Director of Migration Colombia Juan Francisco Espinosa emphasized that the Colombian government works with neighboring nations and municipal governments to examine mechanisms that will allow the country to open borders without putting people at risk.

Espinosa called on society to avoid using unauthorized crossing borders and added that the ban was not applicable to humanitarian emergencies, cargo and goods transportation and any contingencies.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Colombia has registered over 1.3 million positive COVID-19 cases, including more than 1.2 million people who have recovered and 36,766 patients who died.

