UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 31 - President Duque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Colombia Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 31 - President Duque

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Colombia has extended coronavirus-related lockdown until May 31, President Ivan Duque said.

"We will extend the mandatory isolation that we have had until today, until May 31," the presidential administration quoted the head of state on Twitter.

The current quarantine expires on May 25.

A total of 16,935 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Colombia, with 613 deaths and 4,050 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 316,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.7 million.

Related Topics

World Twitter Colombia March May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

8 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

8 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

9 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.