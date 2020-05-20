Colombia Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Until May 31 - President Duque

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Colombia has extended coronavirus-related lockdown until May 31, President Ivan Duque said.

"We will extend the mandatory isolation that we have had until today, until May 31," the presidential administration quoted the head of state on Twitter.

The current quarantine expires on May 25.

A total of 16,935 cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Colombia, with 613 deaths and 4,050 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 316,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.7 million.