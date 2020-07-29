UrduPoint.com
Colombia Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until August 30 - President

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The Colombian government has decided to extend the country's COVID-19 lockdown to August 30 amid a continued surge in new cases, although some of the measures will be eased in areas with a low rate of transmission, President Ivan Duque said.

"Mandatory isolation in Colombia is being extended until August 30, although this is subject to certain conditions," Duque said in an address to the nation that was streamed on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

In regions that have a low number of cases, various non-essential economic sectors will be allowed to reopen, although large public gatherings will remain banned.

In areas where there is a greater number of cases, various experimental methods will be tested to assess preparedness for when the country comes out of lockdown, the president added.

On Tuesday, public health authorities in Colombia registered a single-day record of 10,284 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, 267,385 cases of the disease have been registered in the South American country, resulting in the deaths of 9,074 people.

