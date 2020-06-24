Colombia Extends Nationwide Quarantine Until July 15 Over COVID-19 - President

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the extension of the coronavirus-related nationwide quarantine until July 15.

"The current isolation conditions ...

will remain in effect until July 15," the president said in a televised address late Tuesday.

On June 1, the Colombian authorities started to partially ease the restrictions imposed on March 25 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The lockdown was expected to end on June 30. Outdoor sports, in particular, have become available for all categories of citizens and there is a gradual resumption of the economic and production activity. Colombia has so far confirmed 73,572 cases of COVID-19 and 2,404 fatalities.