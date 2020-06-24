UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Extends Nationwide Quarantine Until July 15 Over COVID-19 - President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Colombia Extends Nationwide Quarantine Until July 15 Over COVID-19 - President

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the extension of the coronavirus-related nationwide quarantine until July 15.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced the extension of the nationwide quarantine, that has been in place in the country over the COVID-19 pandemic, until July 15.

"The current isolation conditions ...

will remain in effect until July 15," the president said in a televised address late Tuesday.

On June 1, the Colombian authorities started to partially ease the restrictions imposed on March 25 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The lockdown was expected to end on June 30. Outdoor sports, in particular, have become available for all categories of citizens and there is a gradual resumption of the economic and production activity. Colombia has so far confirmed 73,572 cases of COVID-19 and 2,404 fatalities.

Related Topics

Sports Colombia March June July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Human Resources&#039; accomplishes C ..

18 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

47 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.