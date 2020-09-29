UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Extends Selective COVID-19 Lockdown Until Late October - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Colombia Extends Selective COVID-19 Lockdown Until Late October - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Colombian government has decided to extend partial lockdown until late October to prevent mass gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Ivan Duque said.

"The decree that we issued for the first month of selective isolation with responsible individual distancing will be extended for the whole of October," Duque said in a televised statement.

On September 1, mandatory isolation regime was replaced by selective isolation, distancing and individual responsibility. It aims to isolate suspected coronavirus carriers or those who have been in contact with infected people and allow others to move freely.

The health emergency will be in effect in Colombia until November 30, however the latest figures on the coronavirus situation are encouraging, according to Duque.

Public health authorities in Colombia registered 5,147 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, 818,203 cases of the disease have been registered in the South American country, resulting in the deaths of 25,641 people.

Related Topics

Colombia September October November Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milest ..

12 minutes ago

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.