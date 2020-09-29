Colombia Extends Selective COVID-19 Lockdown Until Late October - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The Colombian government has decided to extend partial lockdown until late October to prevent mass gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Ivan Duque said.

"The decree that we issued for the first month of selective isolation with responsible individual distancing will be extended for the whole of October," Duque said in a televised statement.

On September 1, mandatory isolation regime was replaced by selective isolation, distancing and individual responsibility. It aims to isolate suspected coronavirus carriers or those who have been in contact with infected people and allow others to move freely.

The health emergency will be in effect in Colombia until November 30, however the latest figures on the coronavirus situation are encouraging, according to Duque.

Public health authorities in Colombia registered 5,147 new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Since the start of the outbreak, 818,203 cases of the disease have been registered in the South American country, resulting in the deaths of 25,641 people.