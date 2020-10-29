Colombia Extends Selective Isolation Amid COVID-19 Until November 30 - Colombian President

Colombia will extend the selective isolation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30, Colombian President Ivan Duque stated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Colombia will extend the selective isolation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic until November 30, Colombian President Ivan Duque stated.

"We decided to extend the selective isolation with social distancing from November 1 to 30.

The current conditions remain in force but with the emphasis on control of the agglomerations," Duque said on his tweeter account on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Colombia has registered over one million positive cases, including 941,874 recoveries while 30,753 deaths.