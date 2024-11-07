Open Menu

Colombia Govt, ELN Rebels Agree To Resume Peace Process: Statement

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Colombia govt, ELN rebels agree to resume peace process: statement

The Colombian government and left-wing insurgent National Liberation Army (ELN) said Thursday they had agreed at talks in Venezuela to resume their stop-start peace process

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Colombian government and left-wing insurgent National Liberation Army (ELN) said Thursday they had agreed at talks in Venezuela to resume their stop-start peace process.

In a joint statement, the two sides said they would relaunch peace negotiations from November 19 to 25, two months after President Gustavo Petro suspended the talks after an ELN attack on a military base that killed three soldiers and injured 28 others.

The ELN is the biggest of the armed groups still active in Colombia since the government signed a deal with the much bigger FARC Marxist rebel group, which disarmed in 2017 after more than 50 years of war with the state.

In a statement on X after several days of talks in Caracas, ELN expressed its "desire for peace" and proposed a "new negotiating model" that would verify compliance by both parties with agreements reached during the dialogue.

Last week, Petro's office quoted his chief negotiator, Vera Grabe, as saying that "reactivating" a ceasefire would be among the issues on the table.

The deal with FARC aimed at ending the longest-running war in the Americas, but holdout FARC splinter groups and the ELN refused to make peace.

Petro launched peace talks with the various groups after being elected Colombia's first left-wing president in 2022.

ELN in August opted not to renew a ceasefire in force since 2023.

jt-lv/ba/cb/st

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Vera Caracas Colombia Venezuela August November 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

3 minutes ago
 Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood surv ..

Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors

3 minutes ago
 Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' ..

Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win

3 minutes ago
 Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem chur ..

Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound

3 minutes ago
 Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled ..

Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France

13 minutes ago
 Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia ..

Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official

13 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi g ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..

13 minutes ago
 IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI ..

IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order

3 minutes ago
 11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico

11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico

3 minutes ago
 Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut ..

Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects

10 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bri ..

Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan commits to building community resilience ..

Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World