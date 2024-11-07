Colombia Govt, ELN Rebels Agree To Resume Peace Process: Statement
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 10:38 PM
The Colombian government and left-wing insurgent National Liberation Army (ELN) said Thursday they had agreed at talks in Venezuela to resume their stop-start peace process
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Colombian government and left-wing insurgent National Liberation Army (ELN) said Thursday they had agreed at talks in Venezuela to resume their stop-start peace process.
In a joint statement, the two sides said they would relaunch peace negotiations from November 19 to 25, two months after President Gustavo Petro suspended the talks after an ELN attack on a military base that killed three soldiers and injured 28 others.
The ELN is the biggest of the armed groups still active in Colombia since the government signed a deal with the much bigger FARC Marxist rebel group, which disarmed in 2017 after more than 50 years of war with the state.
In a statement on X after several days of talks in Caracas, ELN expressed its "desire for peace" and proposed a "new negotiating model" that would verify compliance by both parties with agreements reached during the dialogue.
Last week, Petro's office quoted his chief negotiator, Vera Grabe, as saying that "reactivating" a ceasefire would be among the issues on the table.
The deal with FARC aimed at ending the longest-running war in the Americas, but holdout FARC splinter groups and the ELN refused to make peace.
Petro launched peace talks with the various groups after being elected Colombia's first left-wing president in 2022.
ELN in August opted not to renew a ceasefire in force since 2023.
jt-lv/ba/cb/st
Recent Stories
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors
Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win
Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound
Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security p ..
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order
11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects
Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal ..
Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina
More Stories From World
-
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister3 minutes ago
-
Submerged cemeteries pile pain on Spain flood survivors3 minutes ago
-
Biden urges Americans to 'bring down temperature' after Trump win3 minutes ago
-
Diplomatic incident in French-owned Jerusalem church compound3 minutes ago
-
Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France13 minutes ago
-
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to four: official13 minutes ago
-
11 bodies dumped in pickup truck in Mexico3 minutes ago
-
Equities rise as traders weigh Trump 2.0, rate cut prospects10 minutes ago
-
Dutch extradite mother of premature baby smuggled from France3 minutes ago
-
CIIE: Foreign firms confident in China's open business environment, industry chain advantages10 minutes ago
-
President-elect Trump at 295 electoral votes, Harris at 2263 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says 'suicidal' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine3 minutes ago