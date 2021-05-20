Colombia Has Intel on Death of Ex-FARC Leader, Awaits Confirmation - Defense Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Colombian intelligence has information about the death of the former head of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP), who went by the name Jesus Santrich, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano told Sputnik, adding that the intel needed to be confirmed.

"The information that Colombia's intelligence has is that during yesterday's [Wednesday] confrontation in Venezuela, Santrich was killed along with another group of criminals who accompanied him. This information is being confirmed," Molano said.

On Wednesday, the dissident rebel group said that its former leader had been killed in Venezuela by the Colombian special forces.

In February, Seuxis Pausias Hernandez Solarte, aka Jesus Santrich, threatened Colombian President Ivan Duque with death in a video that was broadcast by a local tv channel.

FARC was founded in 1964 as a military wing of a local communist party. It was established to fight for the building of a "New Colombia," which was meant to be a society of social justice and equality. FARC numbered up to 20,000 fighters back then.

The Colombian government and the rebels signed a peace agreement in 2016 after lengthy peace negotiations. In 2017, the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force communist political party was established as a political successor of the FARC.