UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Has Intel On Death Of Ex-FARC Leader, Awaits Confirmation - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

Colombia Has Intel on Death of Ex-FARC Leader, Awaits Confirmation - Defense Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Colombian intelligence has information about the death of the former head of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army (FARC-EP), who went by the name Jesus Santrich, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano told Sputnik, adding that the intel needed to be confirmed.

"The information that Colombia's intelligence has is that during yesterday's [Wednesday] confrontation in Venezuela, Santrich was killed along with another group of criminals who accompanied him. This information is being confirmed," Molano said.

On Wednesday, the dissident rebel group said that its former leader had been killed in Venezuela by the Colombian special forces.

In February, Seuxis Pausias Hernandez Solarte, aka Jesus Santrich, threatened Colombian President Ivan Duque with death in a video that was broadcast by a local tv channel.

FARC was founded in 1964 as a military wing of a local communist party. It was established to fight for the building of a "New Colombia," which was meant to be a society of social justice and equality. FARC numbered up to 20,000 fighters back then.

The Colombian government and the rebels signed a peace agreement in 2016 after lengthy peace negotiations. In 2017, the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force communist political party was established as a political successor of the FARC.

Related Topics

Army Threatened Colombia Venezuela February Criminals 2017 2016 TV Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

10 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

10 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

10 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

10 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.