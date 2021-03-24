UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia Imposes Easter Curfew In Cities With High Intensive Care Unit Occupancy Levels

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:04 PM

Colombia Imposes Easter Curfew in Cities With High Intensive Care Unit Occupancy Levels

Colombian regions with high occupancy levels in intensive care units will limit the movement of citizens, and will also impose a night curfew for the entire Easter week, except for Tuesday, President Ivan Duque said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Colombian regions with high occupancy levels in intensive care units will limit the movement of citizens, and will also impose a night curfew for the entire Easter week, except for Tuesday, President Ivan Duque said.

"As a preventive measure, we have decided that from March 26-29, and from March 31 to April 5, pico y cedula mobility restrictions will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in municipalities with intensive care units occupancy greater than 70 percent, and from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in municipalities with occupancy more than 50 percent," Duque said on Twitter.

Pico y cedula is a Colombian mobility restriction regime, in which citizens are allowed to visit shops, banks and government institutions based on the last digit in the passport on even and odd days.

Duque stressed that the measures are necessary since they will help avoid a severe third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, as well as maintain progress in economic recovery.

Colombia has so far registered 2.34 million cases of COVID-19, including 62,274 fatalities.

Related Topics

Twitter Visit Progress March April May From Government Million P

Recent Stories

Widespread rain turns weather pleasant in KP

2 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident in muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Italy Needs All COVID-19 Vaccines Including Sputni ..

2 minutes ago

Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases Per 24 Hours R ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Pakistan Will Keep Actively Engaging ..

8 minutes ago

Two workers killed as factory gutted

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.