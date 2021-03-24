Colombia Imposes Easter Curfew in Cities With High Intensive Care Unit Occupancy Levels

Colombian regions with high occupancy levels in intensive care units will limit the movement of citizens, and will also impose a night curfew for the entire Easter week, except for Tuesday, President Ivan Duque said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Colombian regions with high occupancy levels in intensive care units will limit the movement of citizens, and will also impose a night curfew for the entire Easter week, except for Tuesday, President Ivan Duque said.

"As a preventive measure, we have decided that from March 26-29, and from March 31 to April 5, pico y cedula mobility restrictions will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in municipalities with intensive care units occupancy greater than 70 percent, and from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in municipalities with occupancy more than 50 percent," Duque said on Twitter.

Pico y cedula is a Colombian mobility restriction regime, in which citizens are allowed to visit shops, banks and government institutions based on the last digit in the passport on even and odd days.

Duque stressed that the measures are necessary since they will help avoid a severe third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May, as well as maintain progress in economic recovery.

Colombia has so far registered 2.34 million cases of COVID-19, including 62,274 fatalities.