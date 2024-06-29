Colombia Into Copa Quarters After Romp While Brazil Rolls
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Glendale, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Colombia marched into the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Friday with a confident 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Arizona.
Goals from Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and Jhon Cordoba sealed all three points for the Colombians, who are now guaranteed a top-two finish in Group D.
Colombia will qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners if they can secure at least a point against Brazil -- a 4-1 winner over Paraguay in Friday's other Copa contest -- in their final group game next Tuesday.
The Colombians will head into that game brimming with confidence after extending their unbeaten streak to 25 games at Glendale's State Farm Stadium on Friday.
Nestor Lorenzo's well-organised side have not lost since a defeat to Argentina in February 2022, and never looked in danger of changing that Friday.
Liverpool star Diaz opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira inexplicably crashed into Cordoba on the edge of the area.
Diaz stepped up to smash an emphatic spot-kick into the top corner.
Colombia almost doubled their tally on 37 minutes, with veteran midfielder James Rodriguez picking out Diaz at the back post.
Diaz poked a cross into the six-yard area but center-back Sanchez just couldn't get a touch to guide the ball into the net.
Sanchez made no such mistake in the 59th minute, however, as he glanced in Jhon Arias's cross from the left to make it 2-0.
Cordoba then grabbed Colombia's third on 62 minutes with the best goal of the game.
An exquisite through ball from Rodriguez split the Costa Rica defence and sent Cordoba racing in on goal, with the 31-year-old whipping a shot across goal into the far corner.
