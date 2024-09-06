Colombia left-wing rebels see no chance of imminent peace

Llorente, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) One of Colombia's biggest left-wing guerrilla groups says peace talks are "blocked" over the government's failure to cancel warrants for the arrest of its leaders.

"The process is blocked, it's not moving forward," Walter Mendoza, chief negotiator for the FARC dissident group Segunda Marquetalia told AFP in an exclusive interview in the group's coca-growing fiefdom of Llorente in the southwestern Narino department.

Segunda Marquetalia is the second-biggest of two main groups that broke away from the FARC guerilla army after it signed a historic peace deal in 2016.

In June, President Gustavo Petro's government began talks with the rebels whose leader Ivan Marquez helped broker the 2016 agreement only to sour on it three years later and take up arms again.

"They deceived us," Mendoza, the rebels' second-in-command, said in a rare interview, adding that Segunda Marquetalia's members still had "the will to fight."

The 2016 peace deal with FARC was hailed as a turning point in the six-decade-long conflict between Colombian security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs, which has left nearly half a million people dead.

But dissident factions, led by the Central General Staff (EMC) -- a bigger rival of Segunda Marquetalia -- continue to control territory in several parts of the world's biggest cocaine producer, particularly in the south and southwest.

An AFP team was driven by motorbike along dirt tracks to a clearing in a sea of coca plantations about 20 kilometres north of the town of Llorente in Segunda Marquetalia-controlled territory.

There, about 20 heavily-armed youthful-looking rebels in camouflage gear, including several women, stood to attention in a dirt football ground for inspection by a rebel commmander.

Colombia's first-ever leftist president, Petro vowed on his election in mid-2022 to end the country's conflict by dialogue.

On his watch, the state has entered into talks with at least eight armed groups.

Segunda Marquetalia, which is estimated by Colombia's intelligence services to number around 1,600 rebels, began talks with the government in neighboring Venezuela in June and soon after announced a ceasefire.

Mendoza, who wore a green chequered keffiyeh, an international symbol of left-wing resistance, said the group was still "fully committed" to the peace process.

The "main problem," the elderly rebel said, was that the government had not yet cancelled arrest warrants for three of its leaders, including Marquez.

"Our repeated requests have gone unanswered," he complained.