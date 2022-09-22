Colombia, Mexico Drafting Declaration Calling for Peace Between Russia, Ukraine -President

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the preparation, jointly with the Mexican government, of a declaration on the need to start peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"I invite Europe to talk about peace.

Together with Mexico, we want to make a joint declaration, which, I hope, will be supported by the countries of Latin America, that it is already necessary to start peace negotiations today, because the world should focus on other problems," Petro said at the forum on Latin America, US and Spain in the global economy, which is taking place in New York.

The day before, Bolivian President Luis Arce, speaking at a session of the UN General Assembly, proposed using this platform to conclude a large historic agreement on world peace on the planet.